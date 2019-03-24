PHOTOS: 7 Chinese illegal miners arrested

Some seven Chinese illegal miners have been picked up by the monitoring team of the Inter- Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).
The seven who were arrested on Friday March 22, 2019 in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region and Nkasim near Goaso in the Ahafo Region in two separate operations including six men and a woman.
Three Ghanaians were also arrested as they supported the operations of these illegal miners.
The operation led by the head of taskforce, Mr Francis Assibi Abu, also seized a number of equipment after more than three hours haunt for them.
They have since been handed over to the Obuasi Police Command in the Ashanti region for action.
They will be processed and then sent to the Immigration headquarters in Accra for further action.
Mr Assibi Abu, explained that the operation followed a tip off by some residents.
The Chinese were mining between Mfantseman-Takyikrom in the Upper Denkyira West District and at Hwidiem-Nkasim in the Ahafo region respectively.
