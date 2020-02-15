Photos : Murdered nurse Ruth Eshun laid to rest 

A burial service was held for the 37-year old Nurse who was allegedly murdered at Ayoum in the Ashanti Region.
It was a solemn atmosphere as mourners, mostly from the Nursing fraternity could not hold back their tears as they filed past the white casket which contains the remains of Ruth Eshun.
The mourners are clad in black and red attires with Nurses who are in their uniforms have tied red bands around their necks and hands.
READ ALSO : Justice4RuthEshun: Police arrest another suspect
United in grief, all thirteen bodies within the nursing profession in Ghana with the leadership of their umbrella body, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association all attended the event
Armed police officers have also been deployed to provide security at the well-attended event.
Other allied bodies in Ghana’s health sector also had their representatives attending the event.
Police in the Ashanti Region have secured a court order to check the mobile phone records of the only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Ruth Eshun.
The suspect, who was arrested earlier this week is currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.
Report indicates that the husband of the deceased has been questioned over the death of the community nurse as part of the police’s investigation.
Credit : Citinewsroom