Photos : North Kaneshie Assemblies of God donates to Korle-bu Teaching Hospital

The North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church has donated some items and an amount of GH¢6,000 to the Child Department, Cancer unit of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
The gesture was part of activities to herald the church’s annual programme dubbed “Gathering of God’s Champions (GGC)” scheduled for September 1 to 8. The donation by the congregation took place on Saturday, August 24 2019.
The Child Health, Cancer unit department of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital was established in 1964 under the leadership of its first Head, Dr Susan De-Graft Johnson.
The unit is a tertiary referral centre for children under 13 years with medical and surgical problems.
Mrs Eunice Owusu, in charge of the Child cancer unit, of the Korle-bu Teaching hospital thanked the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God church for their kind gestures demonstrated and advised parents to report promptly to the hospital if they detect abnormalities on their children for timely intervention instead of “waiting till the condition gets worse”.
Mrs Owusu also hinted that the unit needed beds and more space to accommodate the increasing number of patients, adding that as of the time of the visit, the unit, with a 22-bed capacity, had 26 patients on admission.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, the senior associate Pastor of the Assembly, Rev Michael Nyarko Ampofo said Christianity was not limited to sharing of God’s word but showing love to the needy hence the purpose of the donation
'' As part of our annual programme, we deemed it necessary to give out some items to support the child health unit. It's not all about preaching the gospel but also showing love to the needy as Jesus Christ did''.
