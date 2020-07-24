Police interrogate Hawa Koomson over registration centre shooting

New Polls Show Joe Biden is Winning Suburbanites The number of Americans who live in suburbs has soared since 1970. Suburbanites…

Andre Ayew revels in Swansea City booking Championship play-off spot Swansea City star Andre Ayew could hardly contain his delight after his side…

Pilots announced for return of spectators to elite sports events The Government of the United Kingdom suspended all sports events early this…

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr on September 12 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will return to the ring for an eight-round…

28 Burkinabes arrested in Ghana Some twenty Burkinabes have been arrested in Ghana.

Ofori-Atta to signal path to recovery Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will tomorrow deliver the 2020 mid-year budget…

Jordan Henderson named FWA Footballer of the Year award Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’ Association player of the…

Video: Isaac Dogboe stops Chris Avalos in Round 8 Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe bounced back in grand style…