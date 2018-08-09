Police officer in Midland assault case granted GHS60k bail

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye has granted bail to the police officer who assaulted a female customer of the Shiashie branch of the Midland Savings and Loans, Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, to a tune of GHS60,000 with two sureties.
Three other staff of the Savings and Loans who are the Operations Manager, Joycelyn Kukua, the Customer Care Officer, Shirley Portia Anaman and a Driver, Prince Ayensu, who were present during the brutalities, were also charged for abetment of crime.
They were also granted bail on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
The victim, Patience Safo was ruthlessly assaulted by Lance Corporal Amanor while holding a baby.
She had insisted on withdrawing a sum of GHS270 from the facility as her previous attempts to withdraw the money days back had failed due to a network challenge.
The officer who was servicing as a security at the financial institution was called to escort her out but ended up beating her in the process.
Corporal Amanor has already been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service and his uniform and all other police accoutrements taken from him.
Management of Midland Savings and Loans in a statement rendered an apology to the customer. They also compensated her with a two-bed room apartment and an amount of GHS100,000.
