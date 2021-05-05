Police turn down request for #FixTheCountry demo on May 9

The Ghana Police Service says they can not provide security for the #FixTheCountry demonstration on May 9.
Speaking to Joy FM, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Accra Regional Police Command DSP Tenge said the assembly goes against the ban on public gatherings currently in place as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the letter signed by 20 individuals, #FixTheCountry convenors explained that the date, May 9, was selected to capture the restless spirit of the over 126 Ghanaians who lost their lives some 20 years ago at the Accra Sports Stadium due to the “institutionalized incompetence and disregard for Ghanaian lives.”
As well as to commemorate the 26th Anniversary of the anti-government Kume Preko Demonstration of May 11, 1995 which was championed by President Akufo-Addo, Charles Wereko-Brobby, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Akoto Ampaw and Napoleon Abdulai.
However, DSP Tenge said the imposition of restrictions means the demonstration has to be halted and has communicated same in a written letter in response.
READ ALSO : #FixTheCountry demo to hit the streets on May 9
“The police will not be able to provide the necessary security looking at the spread of Covid-19 and the kind of dangers that it poses to members of the public should they attend this demonstration,” DSP Effia Tenge said on Joy FM.
DSP Tenge explained that her outfit will seek a court order to back its stance if the agitated youth decide to defy the directive to embark on what she believes is a potential super-spreader.
Despite the detailed plan enumerated by the protestors in line with Covid-19 protocols, the police say “there is no way that we can be able to guarantee for a fact that such a large demonstrating public” will adhere to such a plan.
Meanwhile, conveners of the protest say are disappointed by the development.
One of them, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, told Evan Mensah that they will use dialogue to remind the police as to why they cannot be cowered while pledging to act in conformity with the constitution.