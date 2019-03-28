Prez. Akufo-Addo jets off to US and Cuba

President Akufo-Addo has departed the shores of Ghana on Thursday, March 28, 2019, for a nine-day visit of the United States of America and the Republic of Cuba.
His visit to the United States is to honour outstanding invitations extended to him to participate in public engagement programmes there.
President Akufo-Addo will as part of his visit deliver speeches at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University, and University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.
He will also discuss investment opportunities in Ghana at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
The President will meet Rahm Emmanuel, former Chief of Staff to President Obama and currently the Mayor of Chicago, and also meet members of the Ghanaian community resident in Massachusetts and Chicago.
He will then pay a 3-day official visit to Cuba, at the invitation of Mr. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Councils of State and of Ministers of State of the Republic of Cuba.
He is also scheduled to meet with Gen. Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and deliver a speech at the Law Faculty of the University of Havana.
The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, 6th April 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.
