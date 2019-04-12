Prof Stephen Adei lauds GES new curriculum for basic schools

The former Rector of GIMPA and current chairman Of the National Development Planning Commission Prof. Stephen Adei, has commended the Ghana Education Service, GES for reducing the number of subjects studied by pupils in basic schools.
The GES on April 11, 2019, launched a new curriculum for basic schools with focus on literacy and numeracy. The number of subjects for Kindergarten has been reduced from seven(7) to four(4).
In an interview with JoyNews, the Educationist said he has always advocated for the reduction of subjects in primary schools and the step is in the right direction
''I have always advocated that they must reduce the number of subjects studied in primary schools and concentrate at the lower level on the children becoming literate, numerate and creative that's all what a child needs. With that, they don't need to learn 9 and 12 subjects. It is something I advocated and I am glad that the government is taking such measures''.
He also called on Ghanaians to embrace the introduction of the new school uniform for public Junior High Schools
'' The question is that children will always go to school with uniforms. What it's saying is that Junior High School must be different from the primary, at least give the children some pride what I don't want and they have taken care of it is to insist that everybody now go and put your old uniform down, and get a new one.It says that as your old uniform gets torn you go in for a new one so as long that is made known I have no problem with it''.
Meanwhile, in reacting to GES's decision to introduce new school uniform for JHS students, President of the National Council for Parent Teacher Association, PTA Alexander Yaw Danso lamented the lack of consultation on the new policy
According to him:''There are more pressing issues to be addressed. Yes, uniforms can be changed but at the end of the day lets not forget that its the parents who are going to buy. So, it beholds on the GES that when they are taking some measures or want to introduce a policy they have to consult the major stakeholders''.
