Profile of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah was born on May 1953 at Toase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
He attended Amaniampong Secondary School and Apam Secondary School and then moved to the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law where he graduated in 1981.
After graduating from law school he served as an Assistant State Attorney at the Attorney General Office Koforidua. He proceeded to work as a partner at Afisem chambers at its koforidua Branch.
He was later elected as the Eastern Regional Bar President. He served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (2003-2008) and the High Court (2002-2003) in Ghana.
Justice Anin Yeboah has also provided his legal experience to football in his country, serving as Chairman of the Appeal Committee at the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.
He rose to become a member of the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA and he was subsequently in May 2017, appointed as Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain and was also Chairman of the FIFA Ethics Committee.
He is also the current Chairman of the Legal aid board. Anin-Yeboah was appointed to the Supreme Court of Ghana by President John Kufuor in June 2008.
In addition to his work as a Justice of the Supreme Court he also serves as a Part-Time Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law where he teaches Civil procedure and Ghana Legal System. Justice Anin-Yeaboah's Legal experience includes writing judgement in constitutional matters, civil and criminal cases.
He is currently the chairman of the Legal Aid Board and Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of The General Legal Council of Ghana.
In December 2019, President Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Anin-Yeboah to replace Sophia Akuffo as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.
He was sworn into office today January 7 2020 as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana. Kwasi Anin Yeboah is the first male Chief Justice in 12 years.