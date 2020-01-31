Repatriate Ghanaian students in China now or regret later - Okudzeto Ablakwa to gov't

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has advised government to repatriate Ghanaian nationals from the city of Wuhan in China following the outbreak of Coronavirus.
Mr Ablakwa believes it's better to have our nationals back safely in the country since no Ghanaian has been confirmed with the disease.
Over 100 Ghanaian students in the city requested for evacuation and transportation back to Ghana following the outbreak but in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, there is no reason for fear.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Integration in a statement indicated that no Ghanaian in China has yet been infected by the coronavirus disease.
The statement added that that the Ghanaian embassy in Beijing and the consulate-general in Guangzhou are engaging with the leadership of Ghanaian communities and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in China for constant briefing about the welfare of all Ghanaian nationals in the country.
The release stated: 'although we have 152 students in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, no Ghanaian has contracted the novel disease.'
But in a Facebook post today January 31 2020, Mr Ablakwa urged government to reconsider its position and imitate other countries currently repatriating their nationals from Wuhan
''I believe it is time to follow the WHO evacuation and quarantine protocols other nations have complied with and proceed to evacuate the 170 Ghanaian students and other Ghanaians currently feeling trapped at the epicentre of what the WHO is describing as an unprecedented outbreak.
''Considering that the WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency following an upsurge in the death toll, now at 213 and the devastating spread which has led to over 10,000 confirmed cases across 18 countries; i would urge our Government to reconsider its position and emulate the worthy example of many other countries currently evacuating their nationals from Wuhan in the Hubei Province. Better to have our compatriots back to Ghana safely, particularly at this time that there is no confirmation of a Ghanaian case than for us all to be sorry later''.
Again, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in their further urged all Ghanaian nationals in China to contact the nearest medical facility where fevers are treated, in times of emergency.
The Ministry also advised Ghanaians wishing to travel to China to buy medical insurance before departure.
Below is the Facebook post