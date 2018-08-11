RESHUFFLE: Minister for Veep’s office is illegal - Apaak

By PrimeNewsGhana
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, says the appointment of a Minister-designate for the Office of the Vice President in Akufo-Addo's  1st reshuffle is illegal.

President Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle was announced on Thursday, 9th August 2018 in a document signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin.

In the first reshuffle, 15 government appointees were reassigned.

Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development was reassigned to the Office of the Vice President;

But the Builsa South MP, Dr Clement Apaak is of the view that the Office of the Vice President is not a unique entity but exists only because of the president and cannot thus be assigned a Minister.

“I think it is strange that for the first time in the history of the fourth republic and for the first time that I can remember, a Minister has been designated to office of the Vice President. I think it must have been an error in communication. The Vice President is not an entity on his own. The presidency is owned by the President so to say that you are appointing a Minister to the office of the Vice President is against the nomenclature.

“Perhaps the director of communications at the office of the President may have gotten that wrong because it does not exist. Unless you want to tell me that the Vice Presidency is a unique entity devoid of the presidency where you can appoint a Minister to serve in office of the President. Anyone serving in the presidency is under the authority of the President and therefore cannot have a Minister assigned to his office.” he spoke on Citi FM's news analysis programme The Big Issue.

