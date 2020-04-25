Sam George, others storm City Escape Hotel over EC's workshop 

MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George and some members of the NDC have stormed the City Escape Hotel in Accra over suspicions that the EC could be going ahead with its workshop.
Reports indicate that there is heavy police presence at the hotel.
Sam George on Friday secured an injunction, restraining the Electoral Commission from holding the workshop in his constituency.
The ex-parte injunction, granted by the Tema High Court, is effective from Friday to Monday.
“It is hereby ordered that the respondent and all persons claiming through the respondent (EC) refrain from holding the workshop or conference scheduled to take place at the Escape Hotel Prampram from the 24th of April, 2020,” Justice of the High Court, Eugene Nyante Nyadu ruled.
Deputy Communications Officer for the NDC Ako Gunn said due to the court order it is very important for the EC to stop the meeting.
According to him, unless the EC has power beyond that of the court they could go ahead with the workshop.
"It is important for them to stop the meeting, honourable Sam Goerge went court and the court has granted it unless they want to disrespect the court or they want to tell us that they have a power that is beyond the court..."
He said they will not leave until the EC stops the meeting.