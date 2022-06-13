Samples of food, drinks taken at Marwako heavily contaminated  -FDA's latest update 

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has provided an update on its investigations into the suspected case of food poisoning at Marwako restaurant.
According to the FDA, analyses of samples of food, some juice drinks and swaps taken from the environment at the East Legon branch of Marwako Fast Food Limited indicate that there was heavy microbial load (pathogens) which may be linked to the food borne disease reported.
Samples collected from Abelemkpe and La branches were also found to be heavily contaminated.
The statement further stated that the levels of sanitation and hygiene in the food preparation areas in all three facilities were poor.
"It also established that there were poor storage practices.
