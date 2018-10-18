We have no hand in UEW Kumasi Campus recruitment -NSS

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has disproved accusations suggesting that it knowingly added fake names to this year’s list of national service personnel
.
This comes after news broke of some student-teachers at the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba, on study leave, reported that their names are on the national service list as personnel.
The group of fresh 76 English teachers claimed that they did not register for national service, but their names and index numbers have been illegally captured on the list.
They blamed the NSS of having a hand in the matter. But the National Service Secretariat in a statement denied any wrongdoing.
“Management of NSS wants to state unequivocally that it has no hand in the list of graduates released from the University of Education, Winneba – Kumasi Campus. Management, therefore, views the accusation of NSS of fraud as feverous, preposterous and must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.
The NSS secretariat also said the matter is being investigated by National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to “bring to book, the perpetrators of the
Meanwhile in July 2018, The National Service Secretariat, NSS revealed that some 2,101 prospective personnel postings have been withheld for 2018/2019.
READ MORE: Over 2,000 NSS postings withheld for registering with fake IDs
According to NSS boss Mustapha Usif, in addition, said the 2,101 personnel whose posting have been withheld applied with other people's ID cards.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana