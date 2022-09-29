Stop politicising the civil service - CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) is urging the government to desist from interfering in civil service jobs.
The Association said the government makes this unpopular acts through the employment of unqualified party members.
Executive Secretary of CLOGSAC Isaac Bampoe Addo explained that such act has rendered members of his Association redundant, even though they are more competent than these party members.
Speaking at the Fifth Nathan Anan Kwaw lecture, Mr. Bampoe stressed that these persons have been receiving more salaries meanwhile they have no quantifiable skills to work it.
"Before a Minister can have a personal assistant, it must be approved by the Chief of Staff. The law allows for only two but when you go to the Ministry of Finance now they have over 100 personal assistants, and what work are they doing?"
"What work will the civil servants be doing, is it not creating redundancy for them?"
"Meanwhile they are earning salaries far above and they don't know anything too." He said.
ABOUT
The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), is a Registered Trade Union and the mouthpiece of workers in the Civil and Local Government Services as well as other establishments.
It was founded in Sekondi in 1918 with two main objectives; to provide better representation for government workers, and to serve as a recognised channel of communication with Government upon matters affecting the service.