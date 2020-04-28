Sunyani Regional Hospital holds mass burial to decongest mortuary

Authorities of the Sunyani Regional Hospital have embarked on a mass burial exercise of some 33 unclaimed bodies.
This mass burial became necessary as the morgue was getting full due to the ban on public gathering which includes funerals.
Even though private funerals with not more than 25 persons are allowed, many have still opted against holding funerals now and are waiting for the ban to be lifted.
READ ALSO: Police Hospital to undertake mass burial exercise to decongest mortuary
The 33 unclaimed bodies include three children who have all been at the mortuary for a long period of time.
Health officials and Municipal Assembly members who engaged in the exercise wore protective equipment to prevent them from contracting any form of disease.
Sunyani East Municipal Chief Executive, Justina Owusu-Banahene speaking to Adom News, sais this exercise was necessary as the morgue was getting chocked.
The Police Hospital recently announced it will embark on a similar exercise.
President Akufo-Addo last Sunday extended the ban on public gathering for another two weeks.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases as at April 26, 2020, was 1,550 with 150 recoveries and 11 deaths.