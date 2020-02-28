Surveillance structure for coronavirus has been enhanced - Ghana Health Service 

The Ghana Health Service says the surveillance structure for the deadly coronavirus has been enhanced in the country.
The Ghana Health Service made this known after a case was confirmed in Nigeria. Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on February 28, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie said the risk of the coronavirus in the country has not changed.
He explained that the case which was recorded in Nigeria could have occurred in Ghana.
Dr Badu Sarkodie said the most important thing now after the first case was recorded in the sub-region is for all stakeholders to play their part in making sure the virus is prevented in Ghana.
Speaking on the measures put in place to prevent or check the spread of the virus, Dr Badu Sarkodie said the protocols to be observed at the various entry points of the country remain the same.
But now aside the screening and the health declaration form which is supposed to be filled in Ghana will now be given to the passengers on board before arriving at the Kotoka International Airport.
Dr Badu Sarkodie disclosed that an emergency team and a designated ambulance are in place in case the virus has been detected.
He stated that surveillance has been enhanced to prevent the virus, also early detection, speedy investigation and confinement in case the virus is detected in Ghana.
Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus
Nigeria has recorded the first case of coronavirus, health officials confirmed Thursday. The Federal Ministry of Health in a Twitter post said the case was recorded in the commercial capital, Lagos.
It is also the first case to be confirmed in West Africa since the outbreak in China on December 31, 2019.
A statement signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on February 25, 2020, was suspected to have contracted the disease.
Mr Osagie said he (Italian) was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.