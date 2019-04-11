Tarkwa: Residents threaten to hit streets again if demands are not met

Residents in Tarkwa Nsuaem in the Western Region have threatened to hit the streets again if no visible works are seen on the area's deplorable roads.
The Residents yesterday April 10, 2019, blocked major roads in the area as they demanded answers on a stalled road contract.
In an interview on Starr News, one of the coordinators of the protest Eric Asiedu said they are closely monitoring the actions that will be taken by the authority to address their concerns
''Our demonstration is one of the historical demonstrations ever happened in the Tarkwa Municipal. I think this demonstration is going to be a lesson for the government. We were given an assurance that the issue will be taken to the Jubilee house, so I know from here things will take effect. After two weeks if any action does not take place another press conference will be held, after the press conference, another demonstration will take place,'' he noted.
Background
Some angry residents of Tarkwa, a mining community in the Western Region yesterday April 10, 2019, demonstrated over the poor state of their roads.
The protestors burnt car tyres on the roads which sent a thick dark cloud of smoke into the sky.
The Tarkwa roads are in a very dilapidated state despite several promises from authorities and subsequent governments to fix them.
Last year, during a tour of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and his deputy, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi to the area, residents blocked the roads preventing the Minister and his deputy from entering the town until something has been done about their roads.
The residents said it is unacceptable that minerals are mined from their community to feed the country’s income but they lack behind in development.