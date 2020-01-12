Teachers should be promoted based on their output not aptitude test - African Education Watch

African Education Watch has stated that teachers in the country should be promoted based on their output in the classroom rather than accessing them with an aptitude test.
This follows the announcement by the Ghana Education Service(GES) that teachers in the country will now undergo an aptitude test before they get promoted.
The Service believes this will ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the promotion process. The GES also indicated that it has informed key stakeholders about the move.
But speaking to Starr FM, the Executive Director of the African Watch Kofi Asare described as GES' move as retrogressive adding the move will not assure accountability in the country's educational system.
''I thought that we were departing from this test-based assessment system to a more practical way of accessing teacher performances for that matter promoting teachers. I thought that as we are entering towards greater levels of educational accountability and promoting learning outcome attainments, we will be adapting certain strategies where teachers are accessed based on the learning outcomes of children they teach as a means of enhancing teacher performances and promoting accountabiity of teachers to learning outcome'' .
''But here is the case we are going back to the aptitude test to promote teachers instead of using the monitoring and evaluation system to improve the learning outcome of students. So I think that this move is not progressive and does not assure teacher accountability and for that matter teacher accountability towards learning outcomes,''he added.
In another development, the Education Ministry has directed trainee teachers who completed in 2018 to apply for postings.
This came after some trainee teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) last week Wednesday to demand postings.
The distressed teachers who completed the various Colleges of Education in 2018 accused the GES of not posting them despite the completion of their mandatory national service and licensure certification.
