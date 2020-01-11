Teachers will now undergo aptitude test before promotion - GES announces

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says teachers in the country will now undergo aptitude test before they get promoted.
According to a statement by the GES, the move is to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the promotion process.
Other categories of teachers will undergo interviews and the aptitude test before promotions.
An aptitude test is a systematic means of testing a job candidate's abilities to perform specific tasks and react to a range of different situations.
The statement also said key stakeholders have been informed of the move.
In another development, the Ministry of Education has directed all Trainee teachers who completed in 2018 to apply for posting or risk being home.
This development came after some trainee teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Wednesday.
The teachers who completed the various Colleges of Education in 2018 accused the GES of not posting them despite the completion of their mandatory national service and licensure certification.
Scores of the aggrieved trainee teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service on Wednesday, January 8 2020, to demand postings.
The group, which represents over 3,000 teacher trainees, claims its members slept at the premises of the GES.