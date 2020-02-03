Road Safety Authority to sanction drivers who cause road accidents

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSC) has indicated that the time has come for drivers who cause road accidents in the country to be sanctioned.
According to the Authority, this will go a long way to deter others and ensure that drivers observe all the safety rules and regulations when on the road.
This comes in the wake of recent accidents in the country. The National Road Safety Authority said it is stepping up its education of drivers to be cautious and observe safety measures on the road and if they fail to, they will face the necessary sanctions.
Speaking on Uniqq FM, today February 3 2020, Director of Planning and Programmes at the NRSA, Mr David Osafo Adonteng hinted on the Authority's decision of sanctioning drivers who cause road crashes
''We expect our colleagues from the Police, Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) to also enforce the law vigorously, this time around if anyone caught misbehaving on the road in a manner that will bring death or injury, that particular driver must be punished severely so that we will see punitive actions in terms of enforcement, and am sure that will put a lot of fear in them . If education alone cannot do the trick, then am sure we would have to bring in the harsh punishment and punitive measures so that they can change our behaviour''
''It is up to all of us to change our behaviour and mindset because the road environment is not a place where we joke if you make a mistake it will punish you that its why its important we all behave,he added.
READ ALSO:Photos : 5 dead, others in critical condition in Accra -Takoradi road accident
He advised motorists to demonstrate discipline when using the road. Adding, he said pedestrians have some responsibility one way or the other of protecting their lives and the lives of others.
Again, Mr Osafo stated that revoking licences of operation or halting operations of these drivers will be the forms of punishment meted out to drivers who go contrary to the rules and regulations regarding road usage.
He said this action when taken will put some fear in drivers and owners of transport services in the country. Adding, transport owners will see the need to discipline their men to bring sanity on our roads.
Mr Osafo Adonteng further stated that road crashes occur due to indiscipline and non-observance of road safety tips by drivers.
On January 13 this year, a fatal accident occurred at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region. This left 34 people dead while several others injured.
The incident occurred after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10.
Again, on February 1 2020, five persons died while 14 others were injured in an accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Accra – Takoradi road.
The accident was between an articulator truck with the registration number AS 8726-10 which collided with a Toyota mini bus with registration number Gx 3045-18.