There could be unholy alliances in 8th Parliament - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says even though he is happy Ghana will have a hung parliament next year, he believes this could create an unholy alliance.
Mr Cudjoe believes this will create a situation where Ghana's development may slow down due to how both sides may drag an issue before the house.
"Apart from what will happen in terms of the debate, there could also be unholy alliances so while I am happy that we have a hung parliament, I hope we do not end up with a situation where the two decide to drag important matters, which will be obvious though."
Parliament currently hangs in a balance as the NPP and the NDC have 137 seats with one independent seat.
The National Democratic Congress won Sene West in the east of the country, giving it 137 of the legislature’s 275 seats, according to electoral commission figures.
The constituency result was delayed by a week because of a dispute involving the main parties, it said.
The NDC secured its highest number of seats in the Greater Accra Region by gaining 20 constituencies, whilst the NPP’s stronghold, Ashanti Region gave the party 42 seats.
At least, 108 out of the 275 Members of the 7th Parliament will not return to the house in the 8th Parliament, either because they lost the primaries in their parties or are retiring or lost the seat in the December 7 elections.
That means about 39.20% of all the 275 MPs are not returning to the house.