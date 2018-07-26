‘There is no leadership in NDC‘– Bagbin

The Member of Parliament for Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region has revealed that there is no leadership in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin said in the past, there was cohesion in the party but the current leadership does not give any leadership direction in the party.
The NDC flagbearer hopeful for the 2020 general election made the revelations in the interview with the media after he paid his last respect to the late Former Vice-President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), today.
The Former Vice-President will be laid to rest on Friday after living for 67-years on earth and spending more than four decades in public service.
Mr. Amissah-Arthur’s journey to eternal rest begun today [Thursday] when his body was laid in state at the AICC from 8:00 a.m.
Thousands of people from all walks of lives are currently trooping to the AICC to pay their last respect to the former second gentleman of the land.
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament was expecting the party leadership to gather members of the NDC as a united party and mourn the late Vice President in a united front.
But this was not the case as most of the members, including National Executives and Members of Parliament, who trooped to the funeral grounds did so on their own.
National Executives such as the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Vice Chairman and Samuel Ofosu Ampaofo, who is also a member of the Funeral Planning Committee, were spotted paying their last respect to the late Vice President differently.
Mr. Alban Bagbin said “there is no cohesion in the party” because everyone went there on their own.
“Leadership was more effective in NDC than this and that is sad”, the former Minister for Health added.
He said “we have come here today without cohesion as a party and we shall come tomorrow without cohesion”.
