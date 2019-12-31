Top Prime News headlines in 2019

The year 2019 year recorded a mixed bag of major issues making the headlines that kept Ghanaians talking and voicing out their opinions from all angles.
The year under review was filled with major stories and issues trending. Prime News has sampled some stories that made major headlines in 2019.
Ahmed Hussein-Suale an undercover investigative journalist and an associate of fellow Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was murdered in cold blood on January 16, 2019.
He died when unidentified men on motorbikes shot him three times, twice in the chest and once in his neck in his vehicle.
Ahmed was a member of investigative firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations which investigated corruption in the Ghana Football Association named Number 12 which led to the removal of office and a lifetime ban of its President Kwesi Nyantakyi.
A suspected killer of undercover journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale was arrested by the police and later discovered by the police they picked up the wrong person. He was buried on January 18 2019.
2. Murder of Tema Port GPHA boss
The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), Josephine Asante, was stabbed to death at her residence at community 25 in Tema in January 2019.
The incident occurred after the deceased had returned from a Senior Staff party at GPHA and was attacked in her bedroom.
Reports indicated that the attacker locked her inside her bedroom and threw the keys unto the compound. Occupants of the house discovered the body in the morning after they saw the keys to the deceased’s bedroom on the compound.
The houseboy of Josephine Asante was picked up by the police for interrogation in connection with her murder and was remanded into prison custody.
Subsequently,a driver to the deceased Amos Apraku was arrested and remanded in prison custody. She was buried in on March 16, 2019.
3. Rev. Owusu Bempah predicts death for Mahama, Bawumia and National Chief Imam
The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah prophesied in January 2019 John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's death.
He made it known that though 2019 will be a generally fruitful year, Ghanaians will be in national mourning if prayers are not intensified.
Owusu Bempah declared that former presidents, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia may die if prayers were not said for them.
He also predicted the death of the National Chief Imam. His prophecy did not go down well with a section of the Muslim community. A section of Muslim youth vandalized Owusu Bempah's Church and he subsequently apologized to the National Chief Imam over the death prophecy.
4. Anas' Galamsey Exposé: Gov't officials and others captured on tape
Award-winning investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas released an expose´in February 2019 on illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey'.
The video captured a Presidential Staffer and former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining (IMCIM), Mr Charles Bissue accepting money to facilitate clearance for a mining company without going through due process.
Mr Charles Bissue decided to step aside to avail himself for investigations after been accused of galamsey fraud by the Tiger Eye Pi investigative team.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service exonerated him later.
The Power Distribution Services (PDS) on February 27, 2019, officially took over the power distribution operations from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
Meralco Consortium, a Pilipino Power Company won the bid to take over the operations of ECG which is a major shareholder in PDS.
They, however, did not last as their deal was later terminated by the government.
6. Video: Police officer assaulted by two civilians
In March 2019, a commercial bus driver and his conductor (Mate) were captured in a video assaulting a police officer.
The incident occurred when the driver was stopped by the officer after he disobeyed road traffic laws.
The 'Trotro' driver and his mate were hit with four counts of assaulting a police officer and causing road obstruction.
7. NCA shuts down Radio Gold, Radio XYZ
The National Communications Authority shut down Radio Gold 90.5 FM and Radio XYZ 93.1 FM both based in Accra in May 2019.
Officials of the NCA stormed the premises of the stations with armed security personnel while they were On-Air and ordered their immediate closure.
They were then handed letters detailing the reason behind the order as well as asking them to re-apply for a license if they still wished to operate as FM radio stations.
However, Radio Gold and XYZ Radio are owned by persons affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
8. Pedestrians begin use of Adenta-Madina N4 Highway footbridge
In May 2019, Pedestrians started using the completed footbridges on the Adentan portion of the N4 Highway in Accra.
The construction of the footbridge followed series of highway knock-downs on the Adentan stretch of the busy road, which resulted in the death of some pedestrians.
These rampant deaths made angry youth in the area resort to a number of demonstrations including the blockage of the highway and burning of tyres to draw the attention of the government to their plight.
The government eventually re-awarded the contract on the footbridges to new contractors for work to begin on it
9. A/R: Police begin search for Kidnappers of Canadian citizens
Two Canadian nationals were kidnapped at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region at Ahodwo in June 2019.
The two women were forced into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm just when they had stepped out of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.
Reports indicate that one of the victims, identified only as Lauren, was in Ghana with her other colleague on an exchange programme with the Entrepreneurship Department of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).
The Ghana Police Service rescued the Canadian nationals who were kidnapped. The Police also arrested the suspects engaged in the kidnapping case. The kidnapped Canadian victims returned back to their country before legal processes into the case begun.
10. Menzgold boss,NAM 1 arrives in Ghana
Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the embattled Chief Executive Officer of gold-trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited, arrived in Accra on July 11, 2019, after being acquitted of fraud in the United Arab Emirates.
He had been in detention in Dubai since December 7, 2018 when he was arrested in that country on charges defrauding a business partner there.
NAM1 was subsequently released as prosecutors could not prove their case of fraud against him.
A Dubai Court ordered Horizon Diamonds to pay $39 million to NAM1 for gold he supplied them.
That paved the way for NAM1, to come back home where he stood trial for defrauding by false pretences amongst others.
11. Two police officers killed, suspects arrested
Eric Kojo Duah allegedly shot Sergeant Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Awal, both attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service at Budumburam near Kasoa, who were on task force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway in August.
One of the officers died on the spot after he was hit with a bullet while the other died at the Winneba government hospital.
Eric Kojo Duah was arrested at Akosombo in the Eastern Region while on his way to the Volta Region.
12. Three Takoradi girls kidnapped
Ruth Abakah was the first girl kidnapped on July 29, 2018. Followed by Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Kidnapped in August 2018, at Kansawurodo. Ruth Love Quayeson was captured on December 4, 2018, at Butumagyebu junction and Priscilla Mantseabea Koranchie, December 2018, at Nkroful Junction in the Western Region.
The Police on their part conducted investigations into the matter and arrested the prime suspect, Sam Udeotuk Wills, a Nigerian on December 22, 2018, at Kasaworodo but escaped on December 30 2018.
The CID boss, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in a media briefing on April 1, 2019, indicated that she knew the whereabouts of the girls. But in an interview with Accra based Atinka TV, she said her comment was to give hope to the distressed families adding her statement was misconstrued.
13. Police retrieve human remains suspected to be that of missing Takoradi girls
On August 3 2019, the Police upon further investigations retrieved human remains from a septic tank behind a house the principal suspect Samuel Udotek Wills previously lived in.
The remains were retrieved from septic tank linked to an uncompleted building which was previously occupied by one of the accused persons in the case, Samuel Udeotuk-Wills.
14. Four missing Takoradi girls confirmed dead
A DNA test was carried out on the human remains found in the suspected kidnapper’s home and the Police confirmed it was that of the four girls who went missing in Takoradi.
The confirmation was made by the acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh in September.
15. Video: PPA boss' company selling gov't contracts
Freelance Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in a documentary, revealed how the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei was engaged in the sale of government contracts.
Manasseh Azure Awuni confirmed that the company was engaged in selling contracts. Undercover encounters revealed that the PPA boss was allegedly behind the acts of selling contracts.
Adjenim Boateng Adjei was however suspended by the President Akufo-Addo in August over these allegations of corruption and conflict of interest.
Akufo-Addo subsequently ordered the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor for their prompt action.
16. SHS placement: Parents keep awake, hold prayers at Black Star Square
2019's Computerized School Selection & Placement System( CSSPS) was faced with a lot of challenges, most JHS students were not placed by the system forcing the Ghana Education Service, GES to provide options for self-placement.
Parents and guardians across the country whose children and wards failed to secure a space in their chosen SHS besieged the Black Star Square to secure a placement.
The situation was serious to the extent that parents of some JHS graduates who were yet to get SHS placement decided to spend the night at the Black Star Square in order to get placement for their wards on time the next day.
17. GES introduces Comprehensive Sexual Education in the new basic school curriculum
The Comprehensive Sexual Education was expected to be introduced in basic schools by the Ghana Education Service, GES in September 2019 with the aim of equipping pupils to know and experience their sexuality.
This meant that at age six, Primary one pupils will be introduced to values and societal norms and how to interact with the different sexes and groups.
As part of the guidelines for the CSE, pupils who graduated to the upper primary will be made to study different modules of sexuality that included relationship, friendship, dating and courtship.
However, many interest groups in the country kicked against the introduction of the CSE programme. President Akufo-Addo subsequently assured the public that there will be no Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in the educational system in Ghana.
18. Gov't gives full details of why PDS deal has been terminated
The government terminated its power concession agreement with Power Distribution Services (PDS) in October 2019.
The termination brought to an end to PDS’ short-lived control of the country’s electricity supply.
The decision was taken at a meeting in the US by with the Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante and officials of the Millenium Challenge Compact. Ghana pulled out of the deal citing fraud in the demand guarantee.
19. Video: UG Department of Education lecturer caught in BBC's sex for grade investigation
The BBC Africa Eye on October 7, 2019, released a documentary exposing four lecturers in African Tertiary Institutions. Two from the Unversity of Lagos( UNILAG) in Nigeria and two from the University of Ghana, Legon for allegedly harassing undercover reporters, who posed as students in need of help.
The lecturers captured on tape in the BBC documentary in Nigeria and Ghana were seen taking advantage of their positions to sexually harass journalists who posed as students.
Lecturers involved in the expose' in Nigeria were Dr Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr Samuel Oladipo.In Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor were involved in the scandal.
In the case of Ghana, the University of Ghana interdicted the two lecturers of the school who were implicated in the sex for grades documentary released by BBC Africa Eye.
The University of Ghana further set up a committee to probe the scandal and found them guilty of misconduct.
20. Demo : Law students clash with police, 10 arrested
Students of the Ghana School of Law staged a protest in October 2019 to register their displeasure over mass failure during their entrance examination at the Law school.
In results released from the latest entrance examinations, 90 percent of students who sat the test failed to make a pass mark.
The results indicated that out of the 1,820 candidates who sat for the examinations, only 128 passed.
During the demonstration, Personnel of the Ghana Police Service fired rubber bullets and dispensed water cannons to scatter prospective professional law students.
They later managed to present the petition to President Akufo-Addo.