Two staff of Korle-Bu test positive for COVID-19

A doctor and a nurse at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have both tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctor works with the Department of Medicine and the nurse is with the Department of Child Health.
A communique from the Hospital authorities read:“We wish to inform staff we are working to establish the primary source of the infections. Staff are therefore entreated to remain calm and follow the basic hygiene protocols.”
“Management is committed to ensuring that all staff are safe and protected. As we distribute PPEs to all departments, measures are far advanced to procure adequate protective gears for all staff,” the communique added.
The two are currently being taken care of in the hospital and are responding to treatment.
Ghana has had several health practitioners testing positive for the deadly COVID-19.
READ ALSO: Bolgatanga Hospital maternity unit to be closed down after pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19
This has forced many of them across the nation to warn the government to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment.
They say they are at risk dealing with patients who trooped to the health facilities on a daily basis without PPEs.
Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 cases stand at 214 as at 0600GMT on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Six of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining three were recorded in the Ashanti Region.
One of the patients who contracted the disease in the Greater Accra region, a 37-year-old woman, had no travel history, neither did she have any contact with another confirmed case.
President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight on the progress of the partial lockdown.