USAFRICOM and GAF strengthens bilateral ties on security

A 7-member delegation led by the Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael Elliot Langley paid a courtesy call on the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama earlier this month at the General Headquarters in Burma Camp.
The maiden visit by the newly appointed Commander of US AFRICOM was to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries as well as discuss matters pertaining to security in the sub region.
The CDS congratulated Gen Langley on his appointment while expressing his delight for the visit. Vice Admiral Amoama underscored the invaluable assistance the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had received from the US in the areas of capacity building, training and the fight against terrorism in the sub region.
Gen Langley on his part thanked the CDS and assured him of his assistance to GAF and the sub region in the quest to fight terrorism and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.