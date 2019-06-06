Video : Bawumia presents 109 vehicles to Ghana Police Service

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented one hundred and nine (109) multiple purpose vehicles comprising buses, towing trucks, water tankers, ambulances, troopers and pick up trucks to the Ghana Police Service.
The latest presentation is part of the government's ongoing transformation agenda for the Ghana Police Service spearheaded by the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu.
The presentation took place today, 6th of June, 2019 at the Police Headquarters in Accra.
Before the Presentation, the Vice President in a brief remark indicated that government has taken delivery of a “Bill of Lading” for another 109 vehicles which would be arriving in the country in the next three months.
Dr Bawumia pointed out that :“Upon coming into office, we were quite frankly surprised about the level of logistical challenges that the Police Service was facing in terms of logistics and equipment. This is why the President made it a point that we should do everything possible to make sure that the necessary logistics in terms of vehicles, equipment, ammunition and so on are provided in an adequate measure.
“It is for this reason that you are seeing this major ramp-up of the provision of vehicles to the Ghana Police Service”.
So far the government, since 2017, according to the Vice President, has presented 481 vehicles to the Police Service.
He explained further that the President is of the view that those who have joined the Service have put their lives on the line for Mother Ghana and so “Mother Ghana must provide for the Police Service the adequate logistics to protect themselves and to defend the security of the nation”.
President Akufo Addo on the 26th of October, 2018, presented 200 Toyota Camry saloon vehicles to the Ghana Police Service at the Forecourt of the Police Headquarters and made a pledge that the executive arm of Government will offer its full support to the Police to allow her perform her duties of maintaining law and order. To that end, the President said Government will continue to mobilise whatever assistance it can to enable the Police to provide the Ghanaian people, the kind of service the citizenry deserve.
With the presentation of the latest fleet of vehicles, it is expected that Police operations, activities and the general maintenance of the peace of the interior will receive a boost.
