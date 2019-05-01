Video: Rain disrupts May Day celebration in Accra

The national parade of this year’s May Day celebration at the Independence Square in Accra was nearly disrupted by rains.
Some of the workers, however, defied the rains as they sang and danced while waiting for the day's addresses.
This year's May Day celebration started with a march from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Adabraka, Farisco traffic light, Old Polo grounds and to the Black Star Square [Independence Square] for the day's addresses by the leadership of labour and President Akufo-Addo.
The about 20-minutes rain started 9 am accompanied by strong winds carried some of the canopies mounted at the parade grounds away. Some workers took to their heels to seek shelter under the main concrete canopies at the square.
Meanwhile, the workers regrouped after the rains stopped for the celebration.
This year's celebration is under the theme "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners".