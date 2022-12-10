WAEC releases 2022 G/ABCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cautioned the public and the General and Advanced Business Certificate Examinations (G/ABCE) candidates against fraudsters.
“The Council is alerting members of the public especially candidates to be on the lookout for fraudsters, who may approach them and promise to upgrade examination results for a fee,” it said.
The council assured the candidates that their results were secured and could be authenticated using the results verification system or by downloading the WAEC QR Code.
It warned that persons with forged results would be exposed.
The council gave the advice when it released the 2022 G/ABCE results in Accra.
The results can be accessed online at www.waecgh.org
In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe and issued in Accra said a total of 305 candidates sat for the Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE) while 260 candidates sat for the General Business Certificate Examination (GBCE).
The statement stated that there was no form of malpractice during and after the examination.
“The Council wishes to express its appreciation to stakeholders especially heads of school, the Ghana Police Service, supervisors, invigilators and examiners for their support and co-operation leading to the smooth conduct of the examination, marking of scripts and release of results,” the statement concluded.