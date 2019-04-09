We’ll not hesitate to shoot and kill saboteurs – GRIDCo security

Head of Security at GRIDC0, Major Lawrence Appiah (Rtd) says they will not hesitate to shoot and kill any person or group of persons who attempt to destroy any property belonging to the company.
The warning follows a recent attempt by some unscrupulous persons to burn pipelines in the Tema power enclave and the cutting down of a pylon belonging to GRIDCo within the last two weeks.
Addressing the media as part of a tour of the affected pipelines which belong to a private company, Cirrus Oil Services, Major Lawrence Appiah (Rtd) said the necessary security is being put in place to deal with any threat that could impact power supply.
“We want to tell those who are doing this because they do not want the good of Ghana to be very careful in what they intend to do. We are ready with the soldiers. We know the rules of engagement but we will not hesitate if the arrest will not work; to shoot to kill because Ghana must succeed.”
“We all know how the government is working hard to improve power for all to enjoy. Unfortunately, some people are not interested and are trying to do things to bring it down. We are not going to sit down and allow it, so we have done all that we need to do. We have soldiers, police, the BNI and National Security assisting us to ensure that we nip it in the bud”, he added.
Recent attacks on GRIDCo’s properties
On Monday, some persons suspected to be arsonists torched some gas pipelines within the Tema enclave.
Public Relations Officer for the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah who made this known said the Police have begun investigating the incident to arrest the culprits.
“Last night, some security men doing some regular checks along the pipelines that take one of the generating plants within the Tema enclave discovered that some persons had packed car tyres over some pipelines that were transmitting fuel to the generation plant and had torched these tyres, so the [pipelines] were burning,” Mr. Damoah said.
He also said the Energy Ministry is working to arrest persons who attempt to destroy properties belonging to the ministry.
