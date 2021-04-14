WR: Police offer Ghc10k reward for information on murder of a man

Police in the Western Region is offering a reward of Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (10,000) for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a man on April 13, 2021.
The man Charles Kwakye is reported to have been shot in the chest while struggling with one of the robbers who attempted to snatch his bag containing cash.
He was rushed to the Takoradi Government hospital where he later died.
This is the third robbery incident in a week in Takoradi and residents say they are leaving in fear.
Narrating the incident, the police in a statement said the deceased and his wife, Monica Nda are residents in Switzerland and had arrived in Ghana some two weeks ago to monitor their building project at Mpintsin.
But the duo was accosted and attacked by six armed men on motorbikes when they were in their Hyundai Sonata with registration number GE 4022-16 at Amanful where they had gone to purchase some building materials on Monday.
According to the police, there was a struggle between the 61-year-old victim and one of the robbers when he tried to snatch the travelling bag containing cash the sum of 6,000 CFA, €50, SFr80 and ¢12,700.
The robber, therefore, shot the victim at the right chest and bolted with the bag and its contents.
Wife of the decease, Monica Nda, 45 is reported to have sustained cuts on the face and is responding to treatment.
The police has assured all and sundry to efforts are being made to get the culprits arrested for interrogation.