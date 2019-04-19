Level 100 student commits suicide after boyfriend broke up with her

A level 100 student of the Kogi State University, Ayingba, Rebecca Michael on Wednesday reportedly committed suicide shortly after her boyfriend broke up with her.
According to the report, the girl recently gained admission into the Department of Philosophy in the institution.
The deceased, who took her life in their 200 housing unit residence in Lokoja, according to sources, was within the age of 20.
It was reported that the deceased drank sniper when her boyfriend, who is a prominent DJ in Lokoja told her that he was no longer interested in the relationship.
After drinking the poisonous substance, she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre were she gave up the ghost.
She was later buried on Wednesday at Lokongoma cemetery, Lokoja Kogi State.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) William Aya said that he was yet to get any report concerning the incident.
The PPRO promised to get back to our reporter when he gets information from C Division office of the Nigeria Police Force Lokoja.
