How to find the right foundation for your skin type and tone

There are thousands of foundations out there on the market.
While this means you have a lot of options, it can be overwhelming if you’re a makeup beginner or if you're trying to pick a new product.
Thinking about the type of skin you have and what you want the foundation to do for you can help you find the perfect foundation for you. Check out ways to find the right foundation for your skin type
Find Your Match
A great foundation is a must for flawless-looking skin, but it's tricky to find. Only 15 percent of women choose the correct shade if the appropriate tools aren't provided, says Sarah Vickery, Ph.D., CoverGirl's principal scientist.
And color is just one piece of the puzzle. From tinted moisturizers to loose powders, there are countless formulas and finishes and various techniques for applying them. We've got you covered–literally. Here's how to find the right foundation and apply it like a pro.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
How to Find the Right Foundation Quiz
Take this short quiz to find the right foundation.
How would you describe your skin?
A. Oily/combination
B. Dry
C. Normal
D. Sensitive
What's your biggest foundation gripe?
A. It disappears by noon.
B. It looks flaky and dull.
C. It feels heavy.
D. It irritates my skin.
What are you trying to hide?
A. Large pores and/or acne
B. Fine lines and/or brown spots
C. Nothing; I just want to blend minor imperfections.
D. Redness
The look you crave is...
A. matte
B. dewy
C. natural
D. even
Your Foundation Results
Mostly A's: Zap oil
When a foundation that contains oil comes into contact with oily skin, things get slick, causing your makeup to break down and slide off. Choose an oil-free liquid with lightweight silicone, which helps pigments adhere but won't clog pores, says makeup artist Troy Surratt. We like Neutrogena Shine Control Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 (Buy It, $11, amazon.com). On the go, pick a travel-friendly pressed powder with silica, the solid equivalent of silicone. Try Revlon Age Defying Powder (Buy It, $9, amazon.com).
Mostly B's: Go creamy
Boost hydration with a rich anti-aging formula that contains moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, says Brett Freedman, a makeup artist in Los Angeles. Our pick: Shiseido Makeup Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 17 (Buy It, $45, macys.com). A tinted moisturizer, such as Origins Vitazing SPF 15 Energy-Boosting Moisturizer (Buy It, $40, origins.com), is also a good choice: It moisturizes while providing coverage and sun protection.
Mostly C's: Lighten up
Lucky you! You're blessed with low-maintenance skin and can wear any foundation, says Charlotte Willer, a makeup artist for Maybelline New York in New York City. For a believable finish, go for sheer liquids with light-reflecting particles, like L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup. Or opt for a tinted moisturizer that has just enough pigment to even out your skin without being noticeable.
Mostly D's: Correct and cover
If you're the sensitive type, mineral makeup is for you. Most, like BareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 , contain skin soothers, such as zinc, and are free of potential irritants, like fragrance and parabens. Highly pigmented mineral formulas cover broken capillaries, redness, and discolouration. If you find loose powder too messy, look for a pressed version, such as Physicians Formula Talc-Free Mineral Airbrushing Pressed Powder SPF 30.
Step 2: How to Find the Right Foundation Shade
Being able to try before you buy at a department or speciality store is a huge bonus, but you can still snag the wrong shade unless you do the following:
Ask for help. Get colour-matched by a trained makeup artist–and score some free samples while you're at it.
Test the right spot. Swipe shades along your jawline to take into account the color of your neck, which is often paler than your face. The right hue should disappear into your skin.
See the (natural) light. Harsh overhead lighting can cast unflattering shadows. Stand near a window or head outside to check your color, says Emily Kate Warren, a makeup artist in Los Angeles.
When in doubt, go darker. If you blend the colour well, you'll look tan. But wearing a too-light shade will always make you appear chalky and overly made up, Willer says.
If at first you don't succeed, get a refund. "Many drugstores, like CVS and Rite Aid, allow you to return makeup, even if it has been opened," Warren says.
Step 3: Apply It Like a Pro
Different formulas require different application strategies. Eliminate guesswork by opting for products "with a built-in brush or sponge tip," Surratt suggests. Or consult our cheat sheet:
Tinted moisturizers and BB creams: Rub them onto skin with your fingers.
Liquids, mousses, and creams: Brushes are best. Choose a flat-topped style that has synthetic bristles.
"Unlike natural bristles, synthetics won't absorb the makeup, so it transfers better onto skin," Surratt explains. Buff in a circular motion from the centre of your face, blending outward.
Powders: To keep it light, use a fluffy brush to sweep powder up and down the T-zone, Surratt says. Leave cheeks bare for a bit of glow. For more coverage, pick a brush with dense bristles, like a kabuki, and swirl all over.
Credit:all4women