Video: If you want an erection like a 'cordless mic', keep your genitals clean - S3x coach

Akosua Davies, a s3x coach and a regular guest on e.TV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ has tasked men to keep their genitals clean to enhance sexual performance.
She likened a perfect erection to a cordless microphone. “if you ask me to perform a blowjob on you and your penis is dirty, I will bite it to deter you from asking me for that. But if your penis is clean, I can give you a blowjob that will give you a strong erection like a cordless mic’’ She claimed.
‘’Some men are hairy; I agree but to leave the space between your anal region leading to your penis so unkempt to look like it needs to be added to the one district one factory initiative is a no for me’’ she bemoaned.
She also advised her fellow women to pay attention to the vein-like thread between the anus and the male genitalia because it is an erogenous zone.
However, she did not only talk of the dirty state of men private parts, but she also had a word for her colleague ladies too. ‘’Imagine giving me a doggy style and the stench emanating from my anal area is bad that is capable of turning you off you cannot keep thrusting. You will rush the whole process and we won’t enjoy each other’’ she stated.
Usually sex performance anxiety is attributed to worry that one’s penis wont ‘measure up’’ concern about ejaculating too early, poor body image including concern overweight. But on e.TVGhana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen show, hygiene for both men and women is paramount.
Credit: etvghana