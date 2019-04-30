You want a soft palm?Its easy, check out 4 amazing tips

Soft and smooth palms make you feel pleased. If you are experiencing dry and rough palms, you might not be comfortable to shake the hands with friends and strangers.
The factors such as washing dishes, cleaning bathtubs and gardening lead to this problem.We all want to have soft, and well moisturized/hydrated palms. It’s one of the first things people notice about you instantly from a tight handshake! This makes it a cause for concern when we wake up one day and realize our palms are not as soft as they used to be.
You might wonder what went wrong and try to find different softening lotions to solve the problem. Truth is you might be unconsciously doing things that are causing your palms to toughen. You just need to figure out what it is and go from there. Check out the following tips:
1. Protect Your Palms: Always It’s easy to forget that our palms are as delicate as every other part of our body. They need extra protection too. So when next you’re lifting something heavy or handling a tool, be sure to wear gloves to avoid callouses and blisters. Also, start wearing gloves when washing dishes and always remember to moisturize your hands with a soothing hand lotion after washing dishes, doing laundry or coming in contact with any harsh chemical.
2. Moisturize Daily: Remember to moisturize your hands before bedtime so as to restore your palms’ PH balance. It’s important to moisturize after washing as well. This is because detergents, soaps and shampoos contain sodium sulphate which causes the skin to dry up and shrink. Leaving your palms tough and dry.
Rinsing your palms with clean water and moisturizing with a soothing water-based lotion will help retain and seal in moisture, keeping your hands soft and smooth.
3. Stay Hydrated: At the end of the day, our entire body system needs water to survive. So staying hydrated is the key to almost all of our skin care problems, including the struggle to have softer palms. It helps to always have a bottle of water with you. That way, you can easily take a sip even when you are not particularly thirsty.
4. Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation is not only beneficial for our face and feet. You should use hand scrubs if you want softer palms. You can make a quick one with coconut oil and sugar. Put a teaspoon of coconut oil in your palm and rub your palms together. Ensure to spread the coconut oil evenly between your fingers. Then add a teaspoon of granulated sugar and scrub all around your hands.
When the oil and sugar mixture is evenly distributed all over your hands, rinse it off with warm water and gently pat your hands dry with a clean towel. Finish off with an intensely moisturizing lotion. Do this 2 to 3 times weekly and you will start to notice your palms soften.
