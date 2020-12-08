2020 Election : George Andah loses Awutu Senya West seat

New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Awutu Senya West George Andah has lost his seat.
He lost the seat to Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui of the NDC.
Gizella is the sister of former Awutu Senya West MP Hanna Tetteh.
Gizella Tetteh polled 32,708 while George Andah polled 29,832.
George Andah had earlier urged supporters to change the Awutu Senya West narrative of a one-term MP by giving him another four more years in order not to truncate the gains made during his tenure and that of President Akufo-Addo.