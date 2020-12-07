2020 Election: Long queues as some voters reported to polling stations at 12 am

There are already long queues at some polling stations across the country as some voters reported to the polling stations as early as 12 am.
At the University of Ghana polling stations, a voter reported at the polling station at 12 am to be able to cast his ballot on time.
Same long queues have also been reported by our journalists on the ground.
Some of these areas include polling stations at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Ofankor Barrier primary polling station.
Ghanaians will today, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.
READ ALSO : 2020 Election: Turn out in your numbers and vote- Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.
According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.
In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.
They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).