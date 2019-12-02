Tell Ghanaians how much was spent on 'abortive' referendum since you have already printed ballot papers - Ablakwa to gov't

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has called on the government to come out and tell Ghanaians how much money was spent on the abortive December 17 referendum.
President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in a national address on television called off the referendum over what he says is a lack of consensus.
"The main opposition party the NDC stated they were no longer prepared to go along with the national consensus. They indicated further they will actively campaign for a 'No' vote. In as much as I still believe that there is enough support in the country for a 'Yes' vote to be successful on December 17, I do not believe that this is a proper atmosphere for such a history to be made in our country. Even though I am unrepentant in my belief that party politics is good for our country because it enhances accountability I think matters of such significance needs a broad national consensus. So it is with deep regret that I have given instructions to the Minister for Local government and Rural development to abort the process and see to the withdrawal of the bill".
The opposition NDC which Mr. Ablakwa belongs to always campaigned on a NO vote and he took to Facebook to congratulate his party.
“Congratulations to the NDC and the Vote No Coalition. Perhaps those who mock the concept of a people’s manifesto will begin to better appreciate that sacred principle – the government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
He then called on the government to do due diligence by disclosing the amount of money spent on the process.
“As transparency and accountability demands: can Government now disclose how much it has spent on this abortive referendum thus far; and steps being taken to prevent any more financial loss to the state, especially as we are aware printing of ballot papers and other ancillary expenditures had long commenced,”
