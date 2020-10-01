Akufo-Addo reveals what gov't will do to Western Togoland group

President Akufo-Addo has revealed what his government will do to the Western Togoland secessionist group.
The group are demanding independence and that has led to them exhibiting some violent behaviors.
There have been calls by some Ghanaians for President Akufo-Addo to speak on the matter and he opened up the first time in an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi on Wednesday.
He said he trusts in the ability of the country’s security and intelligence agencies to stop such threats and clamp down on activities of the secessionists.
“It is just a handful of people; these secessionists. We will deal with them. I have no doubt about it but there is no value for this country if I start making hysterical statements. I trust the security agencies, the armed forces, the police, I trust their leadership and intelligence agencies and I know they are all working very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible”.
In its most recent act of violence, Members of the Homeland Study Foundation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and set ablaze one of its buses.
The members also on Friday, September 25, 2020, also blocked major entries into the Volta Region.
This action left travellers to and from the Volta Region, particularly areas such as Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong stranded.
The group burnt vehicle tyres and took control of two police stations, freeing suspects and taking weapons from the armoury.