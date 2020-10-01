Akufo-Addo reveals what gov't will do to Western Togoland group

NDC sues EC over planned voter registration exercise The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sued the Electoral Commission (EC)…

KP Boateng vows to support Offinso accident victims Kevin-Prince Boateng has pledged to support families of the Offinso accident…

Nigerian senator fined for sex toy shop assault A Nigerian senator has been fined $130,000 (£100,000) and told to apologise to…