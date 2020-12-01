All polls conducted clearly shows NPP is winning election 2020 - Richard Nyamah

Richard Nyamah, a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says all polls conducted on the 2020 elections shows his party is winning.
His comments come on the back of polls carried out by some institutions who have all predicted victory for the NPP.
Mr Nyamah says even though the polls have all gone in their favour, they will not sit idle but put in strategies to ensure they win convincingly.
"The NPP is winning the election and fortunately for us all the polls so far collaborate that point but we will not sit idle because we have our men on the ground. We have strategies that we are using to ensure our supporters are first in line to vote".
One of the polls that has generated a lot of controversies is a poll conducted by the Political Science Department of University of Ghana (UG).
According to the UG Political Science Department, the survey sampled 11,000 respondents nationwide for the survey.
The researchers say 80 percent of the respondents said they will vote based on the campaign message.
According to the research, majority of Ghanaians believe that the incumbent government has fulfilled a large part of its promises in their 2016 manifesto and therefore, find promises in their 2020 election as attainable.
According to Mr Kakyire Duku Frimpong who presented the findings at a news conference, the research conducted between 12th and 22nd November this year showed that 51.7% of the respondent said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo whiles 40.4% said they will vote for John Mahama of the NDC.