Another injunction application hits NDC primaries

Edgar Asamoah Boateng has filed an application at the High Court in Adenta seeking an order to injunct the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.
In his writ of summons, Asamoah Boateng (Plaintiff), a card bearing member of the NDC in Abuakwa North says he is surprise, the 1st (NDC) and 2nd (General Secretary of NDC) defendants have failed to provide the voters register to him (the Plaintiff) and all other aspirants including presidential aspirants.
The plaintiff says that the failure to provide a proper photo album of eligible voters has caused a lot of rancor and acrimony in the party.
Edgar Asamoah Boateng, is therefore seeking three reliefs. First, “a declaration that the Photo Album Register issued by the 1st and 2nd Defendants to the Plaintiff on 4th May, 2023 as the primary document for conducting the internal Presidential election of the National Democratic Congress on the 13th of May, 2023 is incomplete and inaccurate.
Second, “an order directing the 1st and 2nd Defendants to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate Photo Album Register to the Plaintiff and other Presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress at least five weeks ahead of the elections to enable the aspirants carry out the needed verification of the Photo Album Register.
Third, “an injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd and 4th Defendants from conducting the internal Presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress on 13th May, 2023 pending compliance with reliefs (b) supra and lastly, “any other reliefs the honourable court may deem fit”.
The Plaintiff, Edgar Asamoah Boateng, argues in his statement of claim among others that he is a citizen of Ghana, a card bearing member of the National Democratic Congress, a registered political party in Ghana.
“Plaintiff is also currently contesting Parliamentary Primaries Election of the 1st Defendant party. Plaintiff also says his NDC party card number is F240540024 and is a member of the Abuakwa North Branch of the 1st Defendant party.
“The 1st Defendant is a Registered Political Party in Ghana. The 2nd Defendant is the elected General Secretary of the ‘National Democratic Congress (NDC) and De Facto Chief Executive Officer of the 1st Defendant Party.
This comes hours after an Accra High Court struck out Dr Kwabena Duffour’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.
It followed an application by his lawyers to have the case withdrawn.