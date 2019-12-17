Appointments Committee to vet CJ nominee Anin-Yeboah despite minority's boycott

Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joe Osei Owusu says the committee will vet the Chief Justice nominee, Anin-Yeboah despite minority's decision to boycott the process.
According to him, the moment they are able to form a quorum they will vet the CJ nominee.
"....all that we look out for is the quorum and ones we have a quorum we don't disaggregate the members present, every member of the committee has notice of the meeting and therefore ones the date due and I have a quorum, in this case, is 9 of the members who are entitled to vet we will proceed with the business of the day..," he said in an interview with Citi FM.
Minority
The minority in Parliament yesterday served notice they will boycott the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Anin-Yeboah.
A statement from the office of the minority leader said the minority takes a view that the public parliamentary vetting of the nominee for the high office of Chief Justice is such an important event in our national life and should not to be rushed through and done in a partisan and one-sided manner.
"The present politicisation of the discussion of the scheduling and the impression created that the nominee lacks political support from the other side of the house is most unfortunate and does a great disservice to the nominee."
Chairman of the Appointment Committee Joe Osei Owusu is proposing the nominee be vetted before December 21.
Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak is accusing the Majority of rushing the process of the Chief Justice nominee's approval.