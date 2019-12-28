Catholic Priest praises Bawumia for his political tolerance as he joins NDC's Adongo to bury mother

Fr. Lawrence Azure a senior member of the Roman Catholic Church, has praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his role in championing political tolerance and national cohesion.
Fr. Azure who doubles as the Dean of the Bolgatanga Deanery of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, lauded the Vice President for “taking politics to a new level” when Dr Bawumia led a team of government and NPP officials to mourn with Hon Isaac Adongo, NDC MP for Bolga Central as he bid his mother farewell on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
READ ALSO: 72% work done so far is remarkable - Bawumia
Isaac Adongo is widely known as an ardent critic of Dr. Bawumia but the Vice graced the funeral of his late mother.
F. Azure said Vice President Bawumia’s presence at the funeral was a clear manifestation of political maturity, adding, “Who would have thought or believed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would attend the funeral of the man who has been attacking him? This clearly shows that politics is a contest of ideas, not fights and bloodshed.
“Vice President Bawumia has really taken politics to a new level.”
Hundreds of mourners from all sides of the political divide, including former President John Mahama, current and former Ministers, and MPs attended the funeral, held at Bolga.
READ ALSO: Bawumia urges Ghanaian clubs to adopt digitization to maximize profit
Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by the Minister for the Upper East Region, Hon Paulina Abayage and other government and NPP officials.