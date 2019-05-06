Ofosu-Ampofo's case adjourned to May 27

The Commercial Court 1 Division of the Accra High Court have adjourned the hearing of a case in which a leaked tape captured Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the national chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), allegedly giving certain ill advice to party communicators to May 27, 2019.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was allegedly captured on a leaked tape asking communication officers of the NDC to take the Chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, to the cleaners while giving them the go-ahead to also abuse the Chairman of the National Peace Council.
The Court presided over by Justice Kwame Adibu also adjourned the case of a deputy Communication Officer of the party, Mr Anthony Kweku Boahen who is also standing trial as the second accused person in the same matter to May 27, 2019.
The decision to adjourn the case was as a result of the inability of the Attorney General to file all the relevant documents ahead of time for the trial of the accused persons to proceed.
Read also: Court grants Ofosu Ampofo, Boahen Gh¢100,000 bail; case adjourned to May 6
Meanwhile, a member of the legal team for the accused persons, Dr Dominic Ayine, has said they anticipated an adjournment following the late filing of documents by the Attorney General.
The leaked tape that surfaced a few months ago contained a voice, which the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has identified as that of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, inciting NDC communicators to go after the two personalities with insults.
The accused persons have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.