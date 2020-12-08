Dumelo requests recount in Ayawaso West Wuogon 

Awutu Senya East: NDC agents shot at Kasoa Two people have sustained gunshot wounds at the Church of Christ Polling…

Ghana's election: Six things you should know Ghanaians have been voting for a new president and parliament in a country seen…

EC to announce presidential election results at 5pm The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated it will formally declare the 2020…

2020 Election: Francis Xavier Sosu wins Madina seat The NDC PC for the Madina has won the parliamentary race for the constituency.