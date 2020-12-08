Dumelo requests recount in Ayawaso West Wuogon 

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo is requesting a recount in the December polls.
In a statement signed by Dumelo, he said: "This is due to several irregularities that have been identified in some polling centres."
The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has retained her seat.
She beat NDC's John Dumelo to retain the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat and will be steering the affairs in parliament for the next for years.
NPP's Lydia Seyram Alhassan polled 39,851 while NDC's John Dumel earned 37,778 of votes.