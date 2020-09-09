EC must include all major languages in public announcements - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu is unhappy as recent public education on the voters' register exhibition exercise was only done in two languages.
The Electoral Commission has begun advertisement for the voters' register exhibition on September 18, 2020.
The EC has made two adverts so far but communicated in only English and Twi.
The Minority leader believes this is not the best as other languages must be included to enable the message travel far and advised the EC to take a relook at their public announcement strategies in future.
"The announcement is limited just to two languages and that is not good enough and not adequate enough to get the voters well educated and informed about this important exercise. I am saying this so that future advertisement will pick up major languages and any message that the EC is putting out must be in all major languages".
The Electoral Commission will begin the voter register exhibition exercise on September 18 and end on September 25, 2020.
The EC was able to register at least 16.9 million voters with over 30,000 voters delineated onto an exception list.
The voter register exhibition exercise which will last for 8 days will afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register and to confirm the registrations.
Voters using this service are to send their voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but can only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.
The Commission ahead of the exhibition says the full COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all exhibition centres and voters visiting the centres must all wear nose masks.