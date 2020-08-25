Election 2020: NPP hasn't eliminated hardship but have reduced it significantly - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not eliminated hardship in Ghana but has reduced it significantly.
The Veep speaking on Peace FM's Kokroko show said there is no country in the world without hardship and Ghana is not an exception.
He said what the NPP has done to reduced hardship in Ghana better than what the NDC did when they were in power.
"There is no country without problems, we the NPP won't say we have eliminated hardship but we have reduced it significantlly. We have introduced a lot of programs, reduced electricity, water, brought NABCO, Free SHS. All these has reduced the suffering of Ghanaians, we won't say we have eliminated hardship but done better than the NDC"
The Vice President recently at a Town Hall Meeting said the NPP g0overnment care about the well being of Ghanaians and will put in more policies and interventions to reduce hardship.
Again at the NPP's manifesto launch last week, they made a number of promises which included paying of house resnt for some section of Ghanaians, developing Free SHS among others.
The most notable was when the NPP promised the people of Cape Coast that they will build an Airport and a harbour.
In summary he said the New Patriotic Party has achieved 80 percent of promises made during their 3-year stay in government.
He says if they are given another 4 years they will do more to improve the lives of Ghanaians.
Dr Bawumia said Ghanaians should go to the polls and vote for the NPP for another four years because they have a better future for Ghanaians.
“You should vote for President Akufo-Addo and NPP so we provide leadership of service to deliver on our promises, protect our progress and to transform Ghana for all”