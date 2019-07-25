Former NDC Dep. Gen. Sec. Koku Anyidoho promises to keep Atta Mills’ legacies alive

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho says he is focused on keeping alive the legacies of late former President John Atta Mills.
He says, he will personally through his established Atta Mills Institute ensure that, the legacies of the former statesman continue to linger on.
Yesterday July 24, 2019, marked seven years since President Mills passed on.
Mr Anyidoho speaking to Citi FM said he had ‘promised’ the lifeless body, of the former President he would make sure his legacies do not fade.
“It has been seven years since Professor Mills passed on, he has nothing in his memory. When he passed on, I recall how I watched his lifeless body and said that, no matter what the state, family or everybody does, I Koku Anyidoho will do something to keep your legacies alive. These things are driven by actions with passion, you don’t put it in the ambits of state institutions when we can drive the mass agenda and keep the legacy”.
Mr Anyidoho also commentated on the deplorable state of the Asomodwe park, where the former President was buried questioned why the master plan to upgrade the facility has been neglected by both past and present governments.
“Facts are facts and so let us speak to the facts, Asomodwe park was designed with a business model attached to it. We had about two weeks for Mills’ burial so we had to quickly sort out that place for the burial. The master plan was that within one year, the park will become a state monument. Why is that, four and a half years of the NDC, the park was not developed?”
“My institute wrote officially to the Presidency this year that we do not have money so we beg them, if they could do something about the park. The late President didn’t agree to be buried at the park, it was the state that decided and the family agreed. Why then have we left that place in ruins?”, he fumed.
READ ALSO: