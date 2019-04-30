Free all jailed 'galamseyers' - NDC dep. Nat'l organizer

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon has called on the government to immediately free all Ghanaians who have been jailed because of their involvement in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
His comment follows the recent comments made by the Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo on the release of the Galamsey queen, Aisha Huang.
At a town hall meeting recently held in the United States, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo was heard in a widely circulated video saying it does not serve in the interest of any Ghanaian to have Aisha Huang jailed in Ghana where she was alleged to have committed the crime in connivance with others.
“ Putting [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy,” Osafo Maafo said.
Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon reacting to the Senior Minister's comment in a Facebook post sighted by PrimeNewsGhana, called on Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo to apologize to all Ghanaians who are into galamsey and cause the release of all Ghanaians who have been jailed in the name of Galamsey fight, following government’s position on Aisha Huang.
According to him:''Snr Minister must apologise to Ghanaians who are into galamsey and also appeal to his government for the release of those sentenced because of government's position on Ayisha Huan - "putting Aisha Huan in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem, It is not going to make you happy or me happy" (Hon Osafo Marfo @ US town hall meeting ) So will jailing Ghanaian galamseyers solve our money problems? Or make you happy or me happy ???
