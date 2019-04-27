NDC will prosecute Aisha Huang when voted into power-Okudzeto

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, says when voted into power they will make sure galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang is brought back into the country to face the laws of Ghana.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 27, MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the NDC has decided to make sure Aisha Huang is prosecuted.
"The future NDC government will trigger extradition processes for Aisha Hung to be brought back to face our laws, to be prosecuted in Ghana."
According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa aside the illegal mining activities engaged in my by the galamsey queen, issues of murder have also been raised against her.
"Apart from polluting our natural resources, we are also dealing with somebody who took peoples lives."
He also added that the national sovereignty of the country has been sacrificed following the nolle prosequi filed by the Attorney General and later the signing of the Sinohydro deal.
"The national sovereignty has been sacrificed with what is going on."
The MP was reacting to a statement made by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo at a town hall meeting in the United States that Aisha Huang, when put behind bars in Ghana, will not be a solution to economic problems.
No gov't official will shield Aisha Huang-Lands Minister
Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asoma Kyeremeh says no government official will shield the galamsey queen Aisha Huang.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra on April 25 2019, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Kweku Asoma Kyeremeh said:
''This lady(Aisha Huang) was in Ghana prior to the arrangement that we made which the Chinese government to secure financial assistance from them.No government official thought of shielding her, no government official pampered her. Nobody in the NPP government dreamt of dealing with Aisha in one way or the other so that she can perpetuate the illegal mining she found doing in Ghana to enable Ghana secure a loan from the Chinese government''.
The Minister also refuted claims by a section of the Ghanaian public that the trial of Aisha Huang was terminated because of the Sinohydro infrastructure deal.
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News